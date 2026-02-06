Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC corrections open till March 31

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Beneficiaries of the Maharashtra government's 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' will be allowed to correct their e-KYC details till March 31, state Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said on Friday.

Tatkare, in a post on X, said that the government has received complaints regarding beneficiaries who had selected incorrect options while completing the e-KYC process.

She said eligible women who have completed e-KYC but have not yet received benefits are being given another opportunity to rectify their details through the online portal.

The scheme was launched in June 2024. Under this flagship scheme, eligible women between the ages of 21 and 65 receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 through DBT.

Tatkare said her department's objective is to ensure that all eligible women receive benefits under the scheme and urged those who have made mistakes in the e-KYC process to correct their details by March 31. PTI MR ARU