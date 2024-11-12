Ladki Bahin Yojana: Empowering women in Maharashtra with financial aid

New Delhi: Launched by the Mahayuti government on June 28, 2014, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana aims to bolster women's economic standing in Maharashtra.

Women aged 21 to 65 are entitled to a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500, fostering financial independence.

Despite its widespread acceptance, with applications from 2.5 crore women, the scheme has stirred debate regarding its sustainability. Critics question the financial feasibility, but the government has countered these concerns by earmarking Rs. 46,000 crore in the state budget, demonstrating commitment to the initiative.

Fostering financial independence for women

The scheme has made a tangible difference in the lives of numerous women. Many have invested in education or entrepreneurial ventures. For instance, a housewife kickstarted a clothing business with her initial investment of Rs 7,500 to Rs 15,000, doubling her investment in a short span. Another beneficiary started a tailoring service with the scheme's financial aid, illustrating the practical impact of the support provided.

Success stories of empowerment and enterprise

Beneficiaries like a local cloth seller have publicly praised the scheme, noting how it enabled her to establish her own retail business. She mentioned, "I am truly thankful to the Mahayuti government for this opportunity," emphasizing the scheme's role in her newfound independence. Another woman, who named her shop Aditya Cloth Center, utilized the funds to expand her business, significantly increasing her initial capital.

These narratives underscore the scheme's success in not just aiding individual women but also in sparking entrepreneurial spirit.

By offering financial aid, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana encourages women to venture into business, reducing dependency on others.

This initiative not only empowers women but also enhances their societal contribution, promoting a culture of self-reliance and economic participation across Maharashtra.