Ladki Bahin Yojana will empower women, says former Union minister Karad

Latur, Aug 23 (PTI) Former Union minister Bhagwat Karad on Friday said the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin Yojana would empower women and a provision of Rs 46,000 crore had been made for it.

He slammed the opposition for calling it an election gimmick and spreading misinformation that it would soon wind up.

"The scheme is to empower women, not to influence voters. Such initiatives have already been implemented in states like Madhya Pradesh, with demand for it rising from places like Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently worked to uplift women, farmers, youth, and the underprivileged through various welfare schemes," he said at a press conference.

He also said the BJP-led ruling alliance will win all six assembly seats from Latur district in the upcoming state polls.

Asked about visiting lecturers of government polytechnic colleges seeking pending salaries, Karad said he would speak to state minister for higher and technical education Chandrakant Patil on the matter.