Ladli Behna beneficiaries in MP to get Rs 250 as Raksha Bandhan 'shagun', says MP CM

Jabalpur, Jun 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced Rs 250 as "shagun" (token amount given as blessing) on Raksha Bandhan to beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana in addition to the Rs 1250 given as monthly instalment.

Yadav made the announcement while addressing a function in Belkheda village, some 40 kilometres from the Jabalpur district headquarters.

He also transferred Rs 1551.44 crore as instalment for June into the bank accounts of 1.27 crore beneficiaries of the scheme. This was the 25th instalment they received since the scheme started, officials said.

Yadav announced the opening of a government college in Belkheda as well as construction of office complex and residential quarters for revenue department staff.

The chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various development works in the district.