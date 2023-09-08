Ladli Behna Yojana biggest scheme in history of India, claims MP CM; slams Sanatan Dharma comments

Bhopal, Sep 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday claimed his government's 'Ladli Behna Yojana' was the "biggest scheme in the history of India" and asserted that the Rs 15,000 crore it entails annually is nothing when it comes to the respect of women.
Under the scheme, women in the 23-60 age group get Rs 1,000 per month if they are not income tax payees and the annual income of their families is less than Rs 2.5 lakh annually. The state government plans to gradually hike the amount to Rs 3,000 per month.
"Ladli Behna Yojana is not a normal scheme. It is the biggest scheme in the history of India. Rs 15,000 crore (annual outlay) is nothing when it comes to the honour of women," Chouhan said while addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Kailaras in Morena district.
Addressing the gathering, he said farmers should not worry about the dry spell over the past few weeks since his government was ensuring they will not face difficulties. He also said his government had given them interest-free loans.
Slamming MP Congress president Kamal Nath, Chouhan said the former had turned the state secretariat into a den of corruption during his tenure as CM between December 2018 and March 2020.
The Congress government under Nath had not disbursed money under the state's Kanya Vivah Yojana and had also stopped the pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens, Chouhan alleged.
Referring to the G20 heads of state and government summit in Delhi, Chouhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised the honour and respect of the country in the entire world.
"The entire world is coming to Delhi for the G20 meeting and the PM has proclaimed the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family)," Chouhan asserted.
Slamming the opposition Congress, he said all those who have fought each other and had indulged in corruption were now getting together, an apparent reference to the opposition bloc INDIA.
"They are abusing Sanatan Dharma but no one will ever be able to end it," the CM said in a reference to the remarks of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin some days ago.
Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu minister and son of the southern state's chief minister MK Stalin, had derided Sanatan Dharma for its alleged divisiveness and lack of equality and had called for its eradication on the lines of diseases like malaria, dengue and coronavirus.
Later, he addressed a meeting in pouring rain in Joura in Morena.
He told the crowd he would address them in the rain since they too were getting drenched while listening to him.
Chouhan thanked Lord Mahakal for the rains and told the gathering he had prayed for rains when he visited the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. PTI MAS BNM BNM
Ladli Behna Yojana biggest scheme in history of India, claims MP CM; slams Sanatan Dharma comments
