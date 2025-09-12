Ladli Behna Yojana monthly aid to be hiked to Rs 1500 after Diwali, Rs 3k by 2028: MP CM

Jhabua, Sep 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said the monthly financial aid under the Ladli Behna Yojana will be hiked from the current Rs 1250 to Rs 1500 after Diwali.

He was addressing a function at Petlawad in tribal dominated Jhabua district during which he transferred more than Rs 1,541 crore into the bank accounts of 1.26 crore women beneficiaries of the scheme.

"Beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,500 per month after Diwali under the scheme. Assistance will be raised to Rs 3,000 by 2028," Yadav said.

Attacking the Congress, Yadav said leaders of the opposition party "feel pain in their stomachs when we give respect to our sisters".

"They (Congress leaders) claim women use BJP's money to buy liquor. This is an insult, and the state will not tolerate it," Yadav asserted.

As per officials, a special budget of Rs 27,147 crore had been allocated for women, with Rs 18,699 crore earmarked for Ladli Behna Yojana.

The scheme was launched on June 10, 2023 and proved a game-changer for the BJP, which crushed Congress in the November 2023 assembly polls in MP.

Yadav also transferred Rs 320.89 crore to more than 53.48 lakh pension beneficiaries of the Social Security Pension Scheme and over Rs 48 crore as LPG refill subsidy for 31 lakh women.

Speaking at the event, Yadav said a medical college will be set up in Jhabua.

Yadav also paid tribute to victims of the Petlawad blast on its anniversary. More than 85 persons were killed on September 12 in 2015 when mining explosives stored in a building went off.

Jhabua farmers are hardworking and Petlawad-grown tomatoes are being exported, he pointed out.

During the event, Yadav released the book 'Jhabua ke Sanjeevak', documenting tribal Ayurvedic traditions, and also distributed motorised four-wheeler scooters to 11 persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the PM MITRA Park at Bhainsola on September 17, which would promote cotton cultivation and generate employment.

The CM dedicated and laid foundation stones for more than 72 development works costing Rs 345.34 crore.

The programme began with 'kanya pujan' and lighting of the ceremonial lamp in the presence of state ministers Nirmala Bhuria and Kunwar Vijay Shah as well as MP Anita Nagar Singh Chauhan.

Bhuria welcomed Yadav by presenting him a bow, arrow and a traditional sword.