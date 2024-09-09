'Ladli Behna Yojana' to continue, govt making efforts to augment women's income: MP CM

Bhopal, Sep 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday reaffirmed the "Ladli Behna Yojana" will continue and asserted his government will provide support to women from low-income groups so they are able to earn Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per month through self-employment and by running small businesses.

Yadav was speaking at a function in Bina town of Sagar district where he electronically transferred the monthly instalment of Rs 1,250 to beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana, a financial assistance scheme targeted at women from underprivileged background.

A total of Rs 1,574 crore was transferred to beneficiaries on the occasion.

"The Ladli Behna Yojana will never be stopped. Going forward, sisters will be given necessary support for self-employment and small businesses by the government so that they are able to earn an income of Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per month," noted the CM.

The scheme was launched by the previous BJP government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan and is said to have helped the saffron party win the 2023 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav said the recently approved Indore-Manmad (Maharashtra) rail line, once completed, will create a network for direct delivery of goods to ports not only from Nimar and Malwa regions of Madhya Pradesh, but also from the Chambal region and other areas.

Along with the rail line, scheduled to be completed in 2028-29, the government's push for industrialization will open new doors of development in Madhya Pradesh, he noted.

"Industries are coming in every division. A Regional Industry Conclave is also being organised in Sagar this month," Yadav informed.

The Madhya Pradesh government is also promoting air cargo in a big way which will boost the state's trade with the world, the CM opined.

Yadav reiterated that his government is committed to build cow shelters and will give bonus for rearing more than ten cows which in turn will increase milk production. PTI ADU RSY