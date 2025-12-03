Lado Lakshmi scheme beneficiaries in Haryana to now get financial aid quarterly

Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) The Haryana government has decided to release a consolidated amount to eligible beneficiaries quarterly under the 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana', Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Wednesday.

The scheme was launched on September 25 under which beneficiaries in Haryana were provided Rs 2,100 every month. However, the government has now decided to transfer a combined amount every three months.

Chief Minister Saini made the announcement after releasing the second instalment to the beneficiaries. The first monthly instalment was transferred on November 1.

He said the government has decided to release benefits under this scheme at three-month intervals, with the total amount for the quarter transferred in a single installment.

The scheme is not merely a means of financial support but a significant initiative aimed at promoting women’s social empowerment and economic self-reliance, the chief minister said.

While launching the scheme, the government had also launched a mobile app through which eligible women will be able to register for the scheme.

Replying to a question, Saini said the application process for availing the benefits of this scheme is completely online and transparent.

He revealed that over 25,000 ineligible applicants were detected during the verification process.

Some cases included men who uploaded a woman's photograph and applied, while others from outside Haryana tried to avail the benefit, but were detected during the verification process as ineligible.

Releasing the second instalment here on Wednesday, Saini said till November 30, over 7 lakh beneficiaries have received the benefit under the scheme, amounting to nearly Rs 148 crore.

However, the Aadhaar KYC process of 1,43,619 women remains pending, with the chief minister assuring that they will start receiving the scheme benefits once they complete the verification process.

"The application process for availing the benefits of this scheme is completely transparent and online," he said.

Eligible women are notified via SMS and asked to visit the app to take a live photo and upload it. Within 24 to 48 hours, the verification process is completed, Saini said.

On average, 3,000 to 4,000 are registering daily for the scheme, he said.

Saini said the BJP government fulfils the promises it makes to the people. "We are fulfilling these at a fast pace." Training guns on AAP and Congress, he said they only make tall promises to people, but do not fulfil them. He also took a dig at the AAP party, saying they have not yet fulfilled their poll promise of providing Rs 1,000 to every woman in Punjab.

He claimed opposition parties make tall promises to people, but when they come to power, they do not fulfil them.

They make more noise and do less work, whereas it is vice versa with the BJP government, Saini said, targeting the opposition.

Earlier in August, the Haryana Cabinet had approved the scheme. In March, a budgetary provision of Rs 5,000 crore was allocated for the Lado Lakshmi scheme by the BJP government in the state.

The scheme was launched on September 25, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

The scheme provides financial assistance to both married and unmarried women aged 23 to 60 years, with an annual income of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Beneficiaries receive the amount in their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Women aged above 60 automatically qualify for the Old Age Samman Allowance Pension Scheme.

The chief minister had earlier announced that the scope of the scheme would be expanded in future to benefit an even larger number of eligible women.

Ahead of the October 2024 Haryana polls, the BJP had promised Rs 2,100 to women as monthly assistance if the party returned to power.

A notification issued by the government dated September 15 about the scheme states that the aim of the scheme is to promote women's empowerment by strengthening financial independence and providing social security, thereby fostering their overall well-being and societal participation.