Laghu Udyog Bharati drew inspiration from RSS: Rajnath Singh

Bengaluru, Nov 6 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB) drew inspiration from RSS.

He assured the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) of every support for their march to make India a developed nation.

In his virtual address during the inaugural session of the seventh edition of the India Manufacturing Show (IMS 2025) at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Singh said, "I am happy that Laghu Udyog Bharati (Small Industries India) is not ‘Laghu’ (small) anymore." He said LUB is growing and expanding continuously and has established its footprints across the country.

The defence minister lauded the organisation for the way it has become the voice of small industries from the time it was established.

According to him, RSS was the source of inspiration for the LUB.

"For sure, this organisation (LUB) got inspired by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to emerge in this role. Their motto ‘Aharnisham Sevamahe’ (At service in day and night) makes it clear that they want to always serve, just as Sangh Parivar has been working for a century for society and the nation. It is doing it whole-heartedly and with full devotion, the RSS is serving with the spirit of ‘Nation First’," Singh said.

The minister said he is fortunate that he has been associated with RSS for a very long time.

"I was, I am and I will be associated with the RSS till I am alive," he stressed.

Singh called upon LUB and all the small ventures to make India a developed country.

"I am sure that Laghu Udyog Bharati and all the MSMEs will march shoulder to shoulder with the Government of India. Here, I would like to assure you that if you take on step to make India a developed nation, the government is ready to walk 10 steps," the minister said.

According to him, this was the right time for the LUB and MSMEs to march ahead.