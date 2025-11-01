Leh: The Ladakh administration has cited ongoing administrative changes and the implementation of amendments for women's reservation as the reasons behind the delay in holding elections for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh.

According to an order issued by the Department of Law and Justice, Deputy Commissioner Romil Singh has been tasked with administering the affairs of the BJP-led council, as its five-year term ended two days ago, until a new council is constituted following fresh elections.

The development comes weeks after violence broke out in Leh on September 24, during a general strike called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which, along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), is leading an agitation for statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to the Union Territory.

Four people lost their lives, and scores were injured in the day-long clashes. The central government has ordered a judicial inquiry, headed by a Supreme Court judge, into the incident.

The sixth general election of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh was held on October 26, 2020, and the council’s five-year term expired on October 30.

"Whereas, in view of the ongoing process for the creation of new districts and the consequent need for redrawing boundaries of council areas and constituencies, and the need for the implementation of the amendment to the LAHDC Act, 1997, providing one-third reservation for women in the LAHDCs, holding elections to constitute a new LAHDC, Leh, is not practicable at this stage, as it would lead to representational anomalies and administrative inconsistencies," the order read.

"Now, therefore, for the effective discharge of functions, it is hereby directed that the Deputy Commissioner, Leh, will administer the affairs of LAHDC, Leh, with effect from 31 October until a new council is constituted following fresh elections," it added.

On August 25 last year, the central government approved five new districts for Ladakh—three in Leh and two in Kargil—in response to public demand, taking the total number of districts in the UT to seven. However, the new districts are yet to be created.

The central government also announced 33 per cent reservation for women in the two hill councils of Leh and Kargil on December 3, 2024. The Kargil Hill Council, ruled by the National Conference and Congress, was formed in October 2023 and is completing its five-year term in October 2028.

The Municipalities and Panchayats in the entire Ladakh region completed their terms in November-December 2023. Both the Leh and Kargil Hill Councils have 30 seats each. Of these, elections are held for 26 seats, while four councillors are nominated by the UT administration.