Lai Autonomous District Council elections to be held on Wednesday

Aizawl, Dec 2 (PTI) Polling for the 25-member Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) will be held on Wednesday under tight security, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Mizoram State Election Commissioner H Lalthlangliana told PTI that voting will be held from 7 am to 4 pm in all the 111 polling stations within the LADC area in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district.

All polling officials have reached their respective polling stations on Tuesday, and adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure a free and fair election, he said.

So far, the state election commission has not received any complaint related to violation of the model code of conduct, he said.

According to the state election commissioner, a total of 56,873 voters, including 29,019 female voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming LADC polls, where Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) will be used.

Altogether 80 candidates, including 11 independents, are in the fray for the council polls.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has fielded candidates in all the 25 seats, the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) has nominated 20 candidates, Congress 14, and the BJP has fielded 10 candidates.

In the last LADC polls held on December 4, 2020, the MNF, then the ruling party in the state, won 20 out of 25 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged one each and three independent candidates were also elected.

The term of the present council will expire on December 18.

The LADC was created in 1972 under the sixth schedule for the Lai tribal people.

It has 25 elected members and 4 nominated members. PTI CORR RG