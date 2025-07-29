Lajpat Nagar, Saket G Block in Delhi to have metro link

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) A critical metro link between Lajpat Nagar and Saket G Block will be constructed under Phase-4 of Delhi Mass Rapid Transport System, the construction arm of the Railways Ministry said on Tuesday.

"This project will further facilitate smoother, more sustainable, and more efficient public transport in the national capital. The project is valued at approximately Rs 447.42 crore (inclusive of GST) and is expected to be completed within 36 months,” the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited said in a statement.

According to the RVNL, this is the first Delhi Metro project that the company has been entrusted with. The RVNL is a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Railways Ministry.

"This underscores the company’s growing footprint in development of urban transport infrastructure," the press note said.

Company officials said the scope of work includes the design and construction of a 7.298 km elevated viaduct, along with seven elevated station platforms namely Saket G block Pushp Vihar, Saket district centre, Pushpa Bhawan, Chirag Delhi, GK-1, Andrews Ganj, and Lajpat Nagar.

“This project is a significant opportunity for RVNL to contribute to the future-ready infrastructure of Delhi. We are committed to delivering it with excellence, safety, and innovation, fully aligned with DMRC’s vision of creating world-class urban mobility systems,” Pradeep Gaur, Chairman and Managing Director, RVNL, said.

“RVNL, among others, is already executing metro rail projects in eight cities in different parts of the country.” Gaur said. PTI JP SHS JP SHS SKY SKY SKY