Lakhdata Committee vacates possession of 'illegal' structure near Himachal's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 3 (PTI) The Lakhdata Committee has vacated its possession of the alleged illegal structure built by it near Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh.

The committee removed its board at the structure and installed a board regarding a rain-shelter.

Amid claims over ownership of the land in the Matahani area of the Daduhi Panchayat, where the mazar of Sufi Saint Lakhdata Peer is situated, the land revenue officer of Hamirpur had earlier said it belonged to the state government.

On September 16, the Forest Department had demolished the tomb when a video surfaced about the committee's plan to construct a building there. This led to tensions among locals and in the Hamirpur town as the land is located on the outskirts of the town.

After the dispute over laying tiles and walls around the structure built for lighting diyas, the administration sought a reply from the committee and the local panchayat.

After the protest, the committee, which operates the mazar, removed it but questions were raised about the construction work done here years ago. Forest Department Hamirpur wrote to the administration and revenue departments regarding measurement of the land.

According to the Revenue Department's records of 2018-19, the land in the Mahal Mahatani village belongs to the Government of Himachal Pradesh and not the Waqf board.

Meanwhile, the Lakhdata Committee said it has no objection to the government operation of the constructed structure.

SDM Hamirpur Sanjeet Singh said the panchayat and the committee have been asked for an answer. The committee claimed it carried out the construction years ago with people's help.

Bhagdin, pradhan of Committee Matahani said the Chhinj Committee had done the construction with people's help.

Daduhi Panchayat's pradhan Usha Birla said the panchayat has not spent any government money on the construction. The panchayat has given a written reply to the administration, she added.