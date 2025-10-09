Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC allows Ashish Mishra to visit hometown on Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Ashish Mishra, son of former union minister Ajay Mishra and an accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur violence case, to travel to his hometown on October 20 to celebrate Diwali along with his family members.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said the earlier condition that political workers or the public shall not be associated with such celebrations in any capacity will be imposed.

Regarding the trial of the case, the top court noted that 23 witnesses have been examined while nine witnesses have been dropped.

It directed the Uttar Pradesh police to place on record the status of investigation in the matter.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Ashish Mishra, sought permission for him to travel to Lakhimpur for Diwali and undertook that he will return by October 22.

The top court had directed Mishra to stay out of Lakhimpur till the pendency of the trial in the case.

During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for some victims, urged the bench to expedite the trial but the apex court said it would result in monitoring of the trial On March 24, the top court allowed Mishra to visit his family in Lakhimpur Kheri on Ram Navami festival.

On January 20, the top court sought a report from the state police after allegations, accusing Mishra of influencing witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, surfaced.

Mishra had denied the allegations and said every time the matter was listed, such averments were made for the cancellation of his bail granted by the top court.

The apex court granted him bail on July 22 last year and restricted his movements in Delhi and Lucknow.

On October 3, 2021, eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district during a protest by farmers against Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area.

Four farmers were mowed down by a sports utility vehicle.

A driver and two BJP workers were then allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.

The trial court in December 2023 framed charges against Mishra and 12 others for murder, criminal conspiracy and under other penal laws in the case of the farmers' deaths, paving the way for the trial of the case.