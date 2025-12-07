Lakhs attend Bhagavad Gita recital in Kolkata; BJP leaders, monks call for unity among Hindus

Kolkata, Dec 7 (PTI) Amid chants of Lord Krishna's name and the blowing of conch shells, lakhs of devotees, including sadhus and sadhvis from across West Bengal and neighbouring states, participated in a massive Bhagavad Gita recital at Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade Ground on Sunday, organisers said.

A large number of senior state BJP leaders, who stayed away from the limelight, leaving the podium to the monks, told reporters at the venue that the time had come for every devout Hindu to set aside differences and unite to prevent a demographic change.

Their views were echoed by the organisers, which included prominent monks such as Swami Pradiptananda Maharaj (Kartik Maharaj) of the Bharat Sevashram Sangha.

The monks, clad in saffron robes, read shlokas from copies of the Bhagavad Gita in unison at the venue.

Senior BJP leaders, including West Bengal BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, ex-MP Locket Chatterjee and MLA Agnimitra Paul, and prominent religious figures, including Swami Pradiptananda Maharaj, popularly known as Kartik Maharaj, and Dhirendra Shastri, took part in the event.

Claiming that the gathering was necessary to prevent Hindus from being sidelined, Union Minister and former BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, "taking into account the emerging situation in West Bengal, we have to preempt any eventuality where Bengali Hindus become the second class citizens in their own land if they (Hindus) don't turn around and show their united strength in a peaceful manner." "West Bengal came into being during partition to save Hindus. Otherwise the Bengali Hindus would have to live in post-partition East Pakistan. Such gatherings are needed to unite Hindus, to awaken Bengali Hindus for their own interest and existence," he said.

Adhikari said he felt blessed to have been a part of the mega event.

On the claim that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was invited to the programme but she did not respond, Adhikari said, "If someone is a true Hindu, he or she must not ignore such invites. I doubt if he or she really is (a Hindu)." Speaking on the occasion, Governor CV Ananda Bose asserted that the state was "ready to end religious arrogance", while pointing out at "something witnessed in Murshidabad a day before".

Bose also said state is passing through "a sad state of affairs" and "ready" to usher in a change without elaborating on the issue.

The governor’s remarks came a day after suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir laid the foundation stone for a mosque modelled on Ayodhya's Babri Masjid in Rejinagar, Murshidabad, despite the Supreme Court observing against naming a mosque as Babri Masjid.

"Rajya (Bengal) is going through a sad state of affairs....Bengal is ready for change (taiyyar hain)", he said.

"West Bengal is ready to end religious arrogance," he added.

Pradiptananda Maharaj asserted that the congregation of lakhs was spontaneous and did not have any role of any political party.

"Despite non-cooperation from a section of the administration, over five lakh people turned up spontaneously out of love and devotion to recite the Bhagavad Gita and for saving the Sanatan Hindu Dharma," Pradiptananda Maharaj said.

Christened 'Panch Lakkho Konthe Gita Path' (Gita chanting by five lakh voices), the programme was organised by the Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, a collective of monks and spiritual leaders drawn from various monasteries and Hindu religious institutions.

The boisterous crowd, which included a large number of young men and women, chanted the name of Lord Krishna amid blowing of conch shells and ululations.

Organisers said the programme seeks to invoke West Bengal's spiritual heritage and promote social harmony through scripture. It is being projected as the largest collective recital of the Gita ever attempted in the state and possibly in the country.

Three large stages were erected at the sprawling venue, and security intensified across central Kolkata.

The gathering comes exactly two years after a similar 'one lakh voices' Gita chanting event was held at Brigade in December 2023 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The event had triggered a political slugfest, with the ruling TMC accusing the BJP of using religion as a tool for polarisation.

In a related development, Kabir announced reading from Quran by one lakh people in Murshidabad in February to mark the second phase after foundation laying of the proposed Babri-type mosque there. PTI SUS AMR BSM MNB