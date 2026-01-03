Lakhs bathe in freezing Sangam waters as Magh Mela begins in Prayagraj

Prayagraj, Jan 3 (PTI) Lakhs of devotees from different walks of life, including the elderly and children, took a dip in the icy cold waters of the Sangam here on 'Paush Purnima' as the Magh Mela began on Saturday.

The month-long 'Kalpavas', which is believed to absolve people of their sins, also began with 'Paush Purnima'. During 'Kalpavas', devotees bathe twice in the Ganga every day and eat one meal a day, spending the rest of their time meditating and worshipping their chosen deity.

According to the Magh Mela authorities, around 9 lakh devotees had taken the holy dip till 10 am.

Acharya Rajendra Mishra, president of the Triveni Sangam Aarti Seva Samiti, told PTI that approximately 5 lakh devotees will begin their 'Kalpavas' on Saturday.

Due to the biting cold, the number of devotees is slightly less in the morning, but it is expected to grow as the day progresses. The 'Paush Purnima' bath will continue throughout the day, he said.

Rajendra Paliwal, president of the Prayag Dham Sangh, said around 20 lakh devotees, including the Kalpavasis, are expected to take the holy dip on 'Paush Purnima' by the evening.

The auspicious time for the dip is till 4 pm. The Kalpavasis, after taking a bath, will take a vow for 'Kalpavas' from their priests and stay at the fair, he said.

According to Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner Soumya Agarwal, 20-30 lakh devotees are expected to take a bath in the Ganga and the Sangam on 'Paush Purnima'.

Ten bathing ghats have been constructed over an area of 10,000 square feet at the Magh Mela, and nine pontoon bridges have been built.

Pooja Jha, who has come from Kolkata with her family to take the holy dip, said that she felt very good being at the Magh Mela.

It was a little less crowded because it was the first day of bathing. This allowed people to bathe comfortably, she said.

Shivani Mishra from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh said she came to bathe three times during the Maha Kumbh and the smaller crowd at the Magh Mela allowed for a more peaceful bathing experience.

ADM (Magh Mela) Dayanand Prasad said that for the first time, a separate township has been established for the pilgrims (Kalpavasis) in the Magh Mela area. This township, spread over 950 bighas, has been named Prayagwal.

It is located opposite the Nagvasuki Temple.

Besides 'Paush Purnima', the major bathing occasions of Magh Mela 2026 are Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 18), Basant Panchami (January 23), Maghi Purnima (February 1) and Mahashivratri (February 15).