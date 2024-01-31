Lakhs of affidavits being submitted to make backdoor entry in OBC quota: Bhujbal

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday once again targeted the state government over a draft notification on the Maratha quota, claiming lakhs of affidavits are being submitted to make a "backdoor entry" into the OBC quota and encroach upon their rights.

Bhujbal and Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange are locked in a bitter war of words, with the former accusing the government of surrendering before Jarange.

Bhujbal, who belongs to the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar, has been criticising the government over the draft notification which makes "blood relatives" of a Maratha person with the Kunbi caste proof eligible to get Kunbi (OBC caste) certificate.

"Whatever is happening (in the name of Maratha quota) is nothing but surrender to mobocracy. Lakhs of affidavits are being submitted for making a backdoor entry to encroach upon the rights of OBCs and VJNTs (Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes). There is frenzied atmosphere in villages," he told reporters.

There are three options. OBCs can either approach court (against draft notification over Maratha quota), create awareness among people, or highlight the injustice being meted out to them through democratic platforms, he added.

In a swipe, Bhujbal dubbed Jarange the "most knowledgeable person who doesn't know the difference between crores and lakhs".

"He (Jarange) had said he would bring 3 crore Marathas to Mumbai (for a protest). All of us have seen how many Marathas actually came to Navi Mumbai (on January 26)," Bhujbal said.

He refused to comment on demands for his resignation by certain quarters.

"Experts on the Maratha quota issue say that a separate reservation should be given to the community. We also say the same thing," he said.

As Bhujbal sharpened his attack against the draft notification, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently said he would allay the concerns of his cabinet colleague. Another Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had also said he would talk to Bhujbal.

Bhujbal had announced that protests would be held outside the residences of MLAs, MPs and tehsildars on February 1 against the government's decision regarding the Maratha quota.