Lakhs of devotees start converging at Deekshbhoomi for Ambedkar Jayanti

Nagpur, Apr 13 (PTI) Lakhs of devotees from across India began arriving in Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur on Sunday on the eve of Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

The chief architect of the Constitution and legendary jurist-social reformer embraced Buddhism at Deekshabhoomi in 1956, making it a revered site for millions of his followers.

"The Smarak Samiti, district administration and police department have completed all safety and crowd control preparations as lakhs of devotees will be visiting Deekshabhoomi on Monday," said Vilas Gajghate, trustee of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti.

Pandals have been constructed for the devotees who will pay floral tribute at the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar and his 'asthi' (mortal remains) at the site, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 30 visited Deekshabhoomi. He went inside the stupa at the site and paid homage to Ambedkar's 'asthi' (mortal remains) kept there.

Modi had said that building a "developed and inclusive Bharat" will be the true tribute to Dr Ambedkar.