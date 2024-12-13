Lakhs of devotees witness Karthigai Deepam festival in TN's Tiruvannamalai

Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu), Dec 13 (PTI) Lakhs of devotees circumambulated the 'holy hill' of Tiruvannamalai on foot, traversing a 14 km path, as the 'Karthigai Mahadeepam'—an enormous ghee lamp—was lit atop the 2,668-foot high peak of the hill on Friday evening, signifying culmination of annual 10-day festival.

Anxiety prevailed in Tiruvannamalai this year, before one of the populous festivals of South India, as only recently there was a huge landslide in the 'holy hill' followed by torrential rains that poured due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal.

A fraction of devotees with passes were allowed inside the renowned Sri Arunachaleswar temple in the evening. They gathered in an arena around the holy flag mast to witness the rituals and festivities that were being performed simultaneously, while preparations were on in the hill to light Mahadeepam immediately after sunset.

The cloudless day had facilitated the devotees to turn up in large numbers and there was apparently no sign of the torrential rain that lashed Tiruvannamalai on December 12.

Inspite of the rain on Thursday, the Sri Arunachaleswar temple administration began the preparation for lighting the Maha Deepam atop the hill. About 20 persons trekked the hill to move the five-foot high copper cauldron weighing 175 kg, 600 kg ghee, 10 kg camphor, and 1,500 metres of cotton cloth that was later used as a wick.

The ash that accumulates after the flame gets extinguished will be collected and handed over to the temple to be given to devotees visiting the temple.

According to Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P K Sekar Babu, who oversaw the lighting of the Maha Deepam at 6 pm, the government had made elaborate arrangements keeping in mind the arrival of 40 lakh devotees for this event. PTI JSP ADB