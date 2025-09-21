Lakhs of fans turn up to bid one last farewell to Zubeen at Guwahati stadium

Guwahati, Sep 21 (PTI) More than one lakh people converged at the Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, queueing up to catch a glimpse of their heart-throb Zubeen Garg for one last time, as the singer’s mortal remains lay inside a glass casket, draped in a traditional Assamese ‘gamosa’.

From scorching heat to heavy rain, the fans braved the vagaries of weather without flinching, as they jammed the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai.

Zubeen’s wife Garima, during an address, thanked his fans for their overwhelming love and blessings.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the mortal remains would be kept at the stadium throughout the night and also on Monday, to enable people to pay their last respects.

Thousands of mourners thronged the venue since morning, even as hundreds camped outside it overnight, with the administration making elaborate arrangements to receive the body.

Fans, holding aloft cut-outs of their beloved singer, sang his popular numbers through the night.

The mortal remains of Zubeen, who passed away in Singapore on Friday, have been placed at a pandal inside the sports complex.

As public homage commenced around 3 pm, the admirers jostled for space to shower flowers on the casket, and capture his photo on their mobile phones for one last time.

Many became inconsolable as they saw the lifeless face of their icon through the glass walls, with security personnel and volunteers having a hard time ensuring that the queue kept moving.

Fans who were unable to enter the stadium gathered in small groups outside and sang Zubeen’s favourite songs, hugging each other.

Others took out short processions, with the six-lane National Highway-27 that runs along the stadium getting packed with people and traffic, and coming to a near standstill.

It was as if the skies opened up in mourning, too, as rains lashed the area soon after the casket was brought in, after fans had to wait under a scorching sun for hours.

Garima, who was accompanying the mortal remains, said: "Had Zubeen been alive today, he would have been overwhelmed by this show of love. He cannot express himself in words anymore, and on his behalf, I thank each of you." "It was because of this love and blessings he received during his lifetime that he could achieve so much within his short span of life," she said, battling tears.

Garima, a renowned fashion designer herself, said Zubeen wanted all to live in peace and harmony, and the confluence of people of all regions, religions and communities has proven that he belonged to all of them.

"His creations will continue to remain with us, especially the youth whom he loved so much," she said, appealing to the fans to pay their homage in a peaceful and disciplined manner.

Ministers and senior government officers also paid homage to Zubeen, who died in Singapore on Friday while swimming in the sea without a life jacket In a post on X, Sarma said, "More and more people wish to see our beloved Zubeen one last time, and we deeply understand these sentiments." "Therefore, Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium will remain open throughout the night today for the public to pay their respects to Zubeen. Tomorrow also, the mortal remains of Zubeen will be kept at Sarusajai for people to offer their homage," he added.

Zubeen’s body was flown to New Delhi from Singapore around midnight on Saturday, and had reached Guwahati by another flight around 7 am on Sunday.

It was taken to his residence in Kahilipara area of the city, taking around six hours to travel the 25-km-long distance, as thousands lined up the route from the airport.