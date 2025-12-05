Lakhs of girls, women received screenings, counselling during 16-day health campaign: Nadda

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Over 62 lakh pregnant women have been provided antenatal care check-ups, and 96.5 lakh adolescent girls counselled on menstrual hygiene during the "Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan" campaign, Union Health Minister J P Nadda told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The campaign was conducted by the Union Health Ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD), from September 17 to October 2.

It aimed at strengthening healthcare services for women and children across India, with a focus on improving access, quality care, and awareness through "Jan Bhagidaari" (public participation).

According to the data provided, 97.2 lakh women have been screened for diabetes, 40.8 lakh for oral cancer, 37.7 lakh for breast cancer, and 19.2 lakh for cervical cancer during the campaign.

Under the initiative, 19.7 lakh countrywide dedicated health camps were organised -- with a footfall of more than 11 crore on all healthcare platforms -- to provide screenings and specialist and telemedicine services, including counselling activities, Nadda stated.

There was a provision of medical and health services for women, including check-ups for ENT, eye, and dental care.

Activities for promoting healthy lifestyles, such as reducing obesity, promoting local and regional food, and distribution of 'take home ration' were undertaken, focusing on women's health, including screenings for oral, breast and cervical cancer, anaemia, hypertension, diabetes, tuberculosis, and sickle cell diseases.

During the campaign, maternal and child health services, such as antenatal care checkups, immunisation, early childhood care, and infant and young child feeding (IYCF) practices, were also provided.

Digital cards were distributed, including the Mother and Child Protection card, Sickle Cell card, and registration was also facilitated for the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) and the POSHAN tracker, Nadda said.

A close convergence of ministries as stakeholders ensured comprehensive service delivery for women, adolescents, and children at the grassroots level, the minister said.

The printed "information, education and communication (IEC)" material in regional languages maximised the outreach during the campaign.

Nadda said the two ministries promoted local dietary practices and sustainable food systems, and also encouraged reduced consumption of oil and sugar to combat obesity.

Activities focused on raising awareness about maternal and child nutrition and IYCF practices, as well as the integration of early childhood care and education initiatives (Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi), he said.

The ministries organised a special registration drive for the PMMVY, a maternity benefit programme, to ensure eligible pregnant and lactating mothers receive cash incentives.

Nadda further informed the House that 1.81 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have enabled states and UTs to deliver a broader packages of services closer to communities, particularly in underserved districts. These services include regular screenings and outreach camps for health activities in hard-to-reach areas.

Outreach camps are regularly held for conducting immunisation activities and anaemia testing activities as well, he said.

Under the Mission Poshan 2.0 strategy, activities like community engagement, outreach, behavioural change, and advocacy are undertaken to achieve a reduction in malnutrition and improvement of health, wellness, and immunity, he added. PTI PLB PRK PRK