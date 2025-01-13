Lakhs of pilgrims arrive from across India for holy dip at Gangasagar

Sagar (WB), Jan 13 (PTI) Lakhs of pilgrims from across India have arrived at the Sagar island in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

While many are still arriving at the island, located around 100 km from Kolkata, thousands of pilgrims have already taken dips at the confluence, prayed at the revered Kapil Muni Ashram and left before the rush begins.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the state government on the island and the road to it for the pilgrims, officials said.

Security has also been strengthened in the district with drones being deployed for monitoring the crowd, they said.

The auspicious time for the holy dip will start at 6.58 am on Tuesday morning, and continue for 24 hours.

Meanwhile, an elderly man from Uttar Pradesh died of cardiac arrest at the Sagar island on Sunday, police said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has demanded a national status for the Gangasagar Mela, which is held on the island during this time, similar to Kumbh Mela. PTI SUS SOM