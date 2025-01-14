Lakhs of pilgrims take holy dip at Gangasagar in Bengal on 'Makar Sankranti'

Kolkata, Jan 14 (PTI) Lakhs of pilgrims took the holy dip at Gangasagar, the confluence of the Hooghly river and the Bay of Bengal, in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' on Tuesday.

Braving the cold weather conditions, lakhs of devotees took the holy dip and offered prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram, as the auspicious timings for 'Shahi Snan' began at 6.58 pm and will continue for 24 hours.

The West Bengal government made elaborate logistics and security arrangements on Sagar island, located around 100 kilometres from Kolkata, for the annual ritual, heralding the onset of harvest festival, an official said.

Meanwhile, an elderly man from Uttar Pradesh died on Sunday at the Sagar island due to cardiac arrest.

The Gangasagar Mela this year coincided with the Maha Kumbh, which is being held in Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has demanded a national status for the Gangasagar Mela, which is held on the island during this time, similar to Kumbh Mela. PTI DC BDC