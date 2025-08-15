Lakhs of voters 'fake, bogus or duplicate' in Gujarat, claims Cong state unit chief Chavda

Ahmedabad, Aug 15 (PTI) Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda on Friday claimed several lakh voters in the state were "fake, bogus or duplicate" and asserted his party would expose the issue with evidence in the coming days.

Talking to reporters at the state Congress headquarters here, he also said the Election Commission was demanding an affidavit from Rahul Gandhi on the latter's vote theft and voters' list irregularity allegations under the ruling BJP's pressure.

"Let the Election Commission give an answer. Why are BJP leaders worried and giving explanations as if they are caught red handed? We believe the EC has sought an affidavit from Rahul Gandhi under BJP's pressure. In the coming days, everything will be crystal clear and truth will be revealed," said Chavda.

The state Congress president claimed, just like Bihar, the party has found discrepancies in some of the electoral rolls it has analysed in Gujarat.

"Gujarat Congress is analyzing electoral rolls in the state and a preliminary scrutiny has revealed that lakhs of voters are either fake, bogus or duplicate. We have collected evidence to back our claims. It will be made public in the coming days," said Chavda.

Responding to Chavda, Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said Congress leaders are making childish claims of 'vote chori' (vote theft) after sensing defeat in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

"The Election Commission is an independent body under which you managed to get a full majority government in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, while you are running a coalition government in Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand. So you did not see any vote chori in those five states?" asked Dave. PTI PJT BNM