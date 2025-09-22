Lakhs pour into Guwahati stadium for last glimpse of Zubeen

Guwahati, Sep 22 (PTI) Lakhs of people poured into Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati for the second day on Monday to pay their last respects to Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg, whose mortal remains lied in a glass casket draped in a traditional 'gamosa'.

With cremation to take place on Tuesday, people thronged the stadium since this morning, amid scorching heat and humidity.

Prominent personalities, including Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, singer Papon and a representative of the king of Bhutan, also paid their respects at the stadium.

Zubeen's four canine companions -- Iko, Diya, Rambo and Maya -- were also brought to the stadium by the family to see their beloved master one last time.

As the family members, including Zubeen's wife Garima, held the pets close to the casket, an emotional scene unfolded at the venue where sentiments were already running high at the pain of losing the state's favourite singer.

Mourners had queued through the night, waiting for hours to catch a final glimpse of the singer, and jostled to get into the stadium with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announcing that the gates will be closed at midnight on Monday.

Many travelled from different parts of the state to pay their homage, awaiting their turn since Sunday to see their idol one last time.

"I reached Guwahati yesterday and came to Sarusajai. But as the crowd was massive, I could not enter the stadium. I queued up for several hours today and managed to pay my respects," Arindam Buragohain, an engineer from Sivasagar, said, wiping away tears as he came out after paying floral tribute to Garg.

A couple from Nalbari, who also could not enter the stadium on Sunday, returned again this morning and stood in the line under a blazing sun for several hours.

A father-son duo travelled from Mangaldai, carrying with them a 'gamosa' with the writing 'Zubeen da long live' as they paid tributes to the singer-composer.

From mothers with infants in their arms to elderly people, all waited patiently for their turn to spend a few seconds with their favourite singer.

Many offered flowers and gamosas, while some recorded their farewell moments on mobile phones. Many of the mourners broke down while bowing before the body of their 'Zubeen da'.

The fans also sang his popular songs outside the venue, refusing to leave even after offering tributes. Several people fell ill due to the heat and were treated by medical teams on the spot.

Memorials were also held across the state in honour of the artiste, with most commercial establishments remaining closed for the last four days in a spontaneous display of respect for Zubeen.

The 52-year-old icon died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on Friday.

His body reached the city on Sunday morning from Singapore. It was first taken to his Kahilipara residence, with thousands lining the 25-km stretch from the airport, before being laid for public homage at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai in the afternoon.

Garg's wife, Garima, thanked them for their "overwhelming love and blessings".

The last rites will be performed at Kamarkuchi, on the outskirts of Guwahati, as per wishes of the family, after a second autopsy on Tuesday.