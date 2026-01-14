Lakhs take holy dip on Makar Sankranti at Gangasagar amid chilly weather

Sagar Island (WB), Jan 14 (PTI) Braving biting cold, lakhs of pilgrims on Wednesday took a holy dip at the confluence of the Hooghly river and the Bay of Bengal at the annual Gangasagar Mela here on Makar Sankranti.

From well before sunrise, streams of devotees waded into the chilly waters at Sagar Island, chanting hymns and prayers, convinced that a dip on the auspicious day would cleanse sins and pave the path to salvation.

Devotees in long queues snaked through the way leading to the Kapil Muni Ashram, where thousands waited patiently to offer puja, often shoulder to shoulder, with barely any space to stand.

The most auspicious 'maha muhurat', known as the Mahendrakshan, began at 1.19 pm on Wednesday and will continue for 24 hours, officials said, adding that an even larger surge of pilgrims is expected as the sacred window is now open.

A senior official said that pilgrims have arrived from across the country, many of whom spent the night under the open sky, wrapped in blankets to ward off the cold, singing devotional songs.

The state government has made elaborate arrangements on the island, around 100 km from Kolkata, with thousands of police personnel and volunteers deployed to manage the massive crowds. Security has been intensified not only at the mela grounds but also at railway stations and bus terminals in Kolkata and adjoining districts.

For the first time, advanced water drones, also known as rescue drones, have been pressed into service for continuous surveillance along the shoreline.

"These drones are stationed near Kapil Muni Ashram and the main bathing ghats. Each can carry up to 100 kg of weight and is capable of swiftly evacuating pilgrims in distress," the official said.

Civil defence teams, disaster response units and naval personnel are also conducting round-the-clock water patrols to prevent mishaps at the bathing ghats.

By Tuesday, an estimated 60 lakh pilgrims had already reached Gangasagar, West Bengal Power Minister Aroop Biswas said, adding that the numbers were expected to swell further through the day.

The Gangasagar pilgrimage is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology.

Amid devotional fervour, not all experiences were serene. Several pilgrims reported incidents of pocket-picking and theft in the overcrowded mela area.

Police said that 25 cases of pocket-picking have been reported so far, with 112 people arrested for various offences. Of the 889 pilgrims reported missing amid the rush, 835 have been traced and reunited with their families with the help of the police and volunteers.

Yet, for most devotees, discomfort and risk faded before belief.

"Cold doesn't matter today," said an elderly pilgrim from Madhya Pradesh, shivering but smiling after his dip. "If there is one day to endure everything, it is Gangasagar on Sankranti." As dusk approaches, chants grow louder, crowds thicker and faith stronger, reaffirming the age-old saying that a dip at Gangasagar is worth a lifetime of pilgrimages. PTI CORR SCH SOM PNT NN