Lakshadweep administration conducts raids across island archipelago, seizes expired products

Kavaratti: The Health, Revenue and Police departments of the Lakshadweep administration carried out joint raids at commercial establishments across the island archipelago a day ago to check on the sale of expired products, the government said on Thursday.

In the raids carried out at 100 establishments on the 10 inhabited islands of Lakshadweep, expired products were found on sale in more than 30 of them, a release issued by the island administration said.

"The expired products were immediately seized by the officials and a penalty was imposed on the store owners selling such expired products. The Police department has initiated necessary legal action against such shop owners," the release said.

It also said that the island administration undertakes surprise inspections to identify shops selling expired products.

"The Lakshadweep administration in recent times has been taking strict penal action against the shops selling expired products. Consumption of such expired products leads to various ailments including infectious and lifestyle diseases.

"The administration perceives this matter very seriously and warns all the shops in the islands from selling such expired products," the release said.

It also said that the administration has been issuing timely advisories to the general public to make them aware of expired products being sold in shops and to be vigilant against such practices and report the same to the nearby police stations.

"The general public can also report such shops to the email id: dhsutl@gmail.com," the release said.