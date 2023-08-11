Lakshadweep administration introduces new uniforms for school children, MP Mohd Faizal alleges ban on hijab

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 11 (PTI) The Lakshadweep administration has introduced a new pattern of stitched school uniforms, including belts, ties, shoes, socks, etc., for children studying in its schools, but its directive is silent on hijabs or scarves for girl students in the Muslim-majority Union Territory.

This has prompted Mohammed Faizal, who represents the islands in the Lok Sabha, to allege that there was a complete ban on scarves or hijabs for girls studying in schools under the Education department.

"There is no mention of scarves or hijab. This is a violation of a person's constitutional right. We will fight it politically and legally," Faizal told PTI over phone on Friday.

In a circular dated August 10 issued to the principals and headmasters of the schools under the Lakshadweep administration, the Education department said school children wearing uniforms will ensure uniformity and also inculcate the spirit of discipline among students.

"Wearing items other than prescribed uniform patterns will affect the concept of uniformity among school children. To maintain discipline and uniform dress code in schools are the responsibility of principals and heads of schools," the circular said.

It claimed that the decision to introduce a new pattern got appreciation from all stakeholders, including students, parents, people's representatives, etc and the Education Department decided to go for the same pattern for the current academic year also.

Faizal denied the claim, saying the new pattern was introduced without discussing it either with the school management committee or with the people's representatives.

In the circular, the Education Department directed all the principals and HMs that every student attend the school in the prescribed uniform only, which will not only ensure uniformity, unity and a spirit of brotherhood but also instill discipline among students.

It also gave instruction to the school authorities to strictly adhere to the uniform pattern approved by the Lakshadweep administration on all working days in the schools under their jurisdiction.

"Non-compliance of these instructions will be viewed seriously," it added.

Slamming the move, the NCP MP claimed a protest has erupted in the islands against the "autocratic decision" of the UT administration, and the students will boycott their classes till their rights are granted.

"The entire people (of the islands) are protesting against it, and if those rights are denied, 100 per cent students will boycott the classes, and there will be a no class situation in Lakshadweep," Faizal said.

He said 99.9 per cent girl students in the islands wear scarves.

Sources said the Education Department distributes uniforms for students studying in government schools in the islands, and scarves were provided along with them. This time, there will be no scarves along with the school uniforms, they said.

As per the new directive, boys up to the fifth standard should wear a half-pant (check design) and a sky blue half-sleeve shirt. Girls in the same group have been prescribed a skirt (check design fabric) and a sky blue half-sleeve shirt.

Similarly, boys studying in class 6 to 12 have been directed to wear navy blue colour full pants and sky blue half sleeve shirts. Girls in the same classes should wear navy blue divider skirts and sky blue half sleeve shirts. PTI TGB TGB SS