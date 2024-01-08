Lakshadweep being discussed across the world after PM's visit, says its administrator

Daman, Jan 8 (PTI) Several initiatives are being taken to promote tourism in Lakshadweep, including construction of additional rooms and plans afoot for a big airport, with the archipelago being discussed across the world after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its administrator Praful Patel said on Monday.

Advertisment

During his visit to Lakshadweep on January 2, the PM had said the Union Territory was "full of many possibilities" and had asserted the Union government was "working with full commitment for the development of the entire Lakshadweep, including Agatti." Several photographs and videos the PM shared with netizens highlighting the pristine beauty of the island drew immense praise.

"The kind of inquiries the Lakshadweep administration is getting after the prime minister's visit is unbelievable. People from all over the world are expressing the desire to visit the island. This will give a big boost to its economy and generate opportunities for locals," Patel said here.

"The natural beauty of Lakshadweep carries immense possibilities for development of the tourism sector. The administration has launched several initiatives, including adding more rooms. The islands will also get a big airport soon," he added.

Advertisment

Patel, who is also the administrator of the UT of Dadra and Naga Haveli and Daman and Diu, said it was unfortunate Lakshadweep had not been developed properly and works done in the past had failed to meet the expectations of the public.

"After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Lakshadweep is being discussed not just in India but all over the world," Patel said.

Work on construction of water villas in Suheli and Kadmat had begun and 225 rooms were being built, while a plan to add 1,000 new accommodation is in the pipeline, he said.

Advertisment

"At the moment there is a small airport. Looking at this, the prime minister has directed us to work towards developing a proper airport. We have submitted proposals for the airport to the Union government. We have leant that a big airport will be constructed in Lakshadweep very soon," Patel told PTI.

Incidentally, three deputy ministers of Maldives used disparaging comments against Modi for his post on 'X' following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring it was an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

Deputy ministers in the Maldives government's youth ministry, Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, have been suspended over their posts, as per media reports from that nation.

Patel said Indian tourists have to spend in dollars when visiting Maldives, while in Lakshadweep they would be spending in rupees. PTI COR KA PD BNM BNM