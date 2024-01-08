Lakshadweep MP Faizal criticises Maldives ministers' remarks on PM Modi's tourism post

Kochi, Jan 8 (PTI) Lakshadweep Lok Sabha MP Mohammed Faizal on Monday criticised Maldives ministers' statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his social media post on the tourism potential of the archipelago, urging them to "think twice" before commenting on India's internal matters.

"The Hon'ble Prime Minister's remarks pertained to Lakshadweep tourism, which is entirely an internal matter of India. The comments made by Maldivian deputy ministers on this matter are unwanted and uninvited," Faizal told PTI over phone.

The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three deputy ministers for derogatory social media posts against Modi.

The three deputy ministers used disparaging comments against Modi for his post on 'X' following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project the union territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

Faizal said Lakshadweep is a union territory under the control of the Union Home Ministry and of course under the Prime Minister.

"When the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India speaks about its own territory and discusses the development of tourism there, it doesn't make any sense for Maldives officials to make statements on that. It is unwanted," Faizal said, amid the ongoing diplomatic row over remarks on social media against Prime Minister Modi by several ministers of the Maldives.

According to Maldivian media reports, deputy ministers in the youth ministry Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid have been suspended over their posts.

When asked about his expectations about whether the government of the neighbouring country would rectify its error, the Lakshadweep MP said the Maldivian government's statement is already available and is self-explanatory.

The Maldivian foreign ministry said the government is aware of the "derogatory remarks" on social media platforms against foreign leaders and that the personal views do not represent its position.

"The government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the government of Maldives," the Maldivian foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Reacting to a query on whether he thinks that PM Modi was insulted by the Maldivian ministers, Faizal said, "Obviously...(those) in high positions like deputy ministers, before making such comments, should think twice. (It's) on an internal part of India, which does not at all concern them.

"Why should they make such comments? It actually was an unwanted thing. It is not welcome at all," he said.

Observing that the Maldivian government has disregarded and disavowed the statements, Faizal said it indicates that the Maldivian government is not involved in the matter.

"However, from our perspective, as the Lakshadweep MP and representing our country, we always aspire to maintain a positive relationship with Maldives. Notably, among the islands of Lakshadweep, there is Minicoy, which shares the same culture, cuisine, and dialect.

"So, we see Maldives as one of our islands. Maldives should think positively, and let us grow together," he said. PTI TGB TGB ANE