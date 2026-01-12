Lakshadweep to promote fisheries, mariculture through entrepreneurship, technology: Official

Kochi, Jan 12 (PTI) The Lakshadweep administration will introduce measures to boost entrepreneurship, technology, and investment in the fisheries and mariculture sectors, an official said on Monday.

Addressing stakeholders on the sidelines of the ongoing 'Matsya Mela' in Kavaratti, Lakshadweep Fisheries Secretary Raj Thilak, IFS, outlined initiatives focused on strengthening the tuna and seaweed value chains, ornamental fisheries, and marine cage fish farming, according to a statement here.

The mela is being organised by the Lakshadweep Krishi Vigyan Kendra of the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) in association with the Lakshadweep Fisheries Department.

Emphasising innovation-led growth, Thilak said targeted efforts would be made to encourage startups and fisheries-based entrepreneurship to create sustainable livelihood opportunities, particularly for island youth and women.

He said investments in fisheries infrastructure and value chains would enhance production and export potential, supporting the socio-economic development of Lakshadweep’s coastal communities.

Special emphasis would be placed on adopting advanced technologies and promoting private participation to unlock the islands’ blue economy potential, the official added.

Experts and stakeholders at the meet identified significant prospects in the tuna value chain and seaweed-based enterprises, citing Lakshadweep’s strategic location, pristine waters, and rich marine biodiversity.

Value-added tuna products, seaweed-derived nutraceuticals and functional foods, and ornamental fish farming were highlighted as high-growth segments with strong global demand, the statement added.

A scientific report presented during the technical session noted that while the islands have an estimated fisheries potential of nearly one lakh tonnes, current production stands at around 20,000 tonnes, indicating substantial untapped opportunities for sustainable mariculture development.

Marine cage farming of high-value species such as cobia, pompano, seabass, groupers, and snappers was highlighted as a scalable and eco-friendly technology.

The adoption of Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture (IMTA), combining finfish with seaweeds and shellfish, was recommended to improve environmental sustainability and farm profitability.

Discussions also highlighted opportunities for setting up hatcheries, feed manufacturing units, cold-chain infrastructure, seafood processing, and branding of "Lakshadweep premium seafood products", along with export logistics through mainland hubs.

The meet identified funding support under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), with a need assessment conducted to determine suitable components under PMMSY 2.0.

Officials said investment proposals worth over Rs 500 crore were secured during an investors’ meet held in Lakshadweep in December last year, it added.

CMFRI Director Grinson George, Lakshadweep Fisheries Director K Buzar Jamhar, DANICS, and Lakshadweep KVK Head P N Ananth also addressed the gathering. PTI LGK SSK