Lakshman Prasad Acharya sworn in as Assam Governor

Guwahati, Jul 30 (PTI) Lakshman Prasad Acharya was on Tuesday sworn in as the governor of Assam.

He succeeded Gulab Chand Kataria, who has been appointed as the governor of Punjab and administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Vijay Bishnoi administered the oath of office to Acharya, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, other ministers and several dignitaries in attendance.

Acharya, 59, who will also hold additional charge of Manipur, was the governor of Sikkim prior to the new appointment.

A former RSS and BJP member, Acharya was also a part of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. PTI SSG RBT