Lakshman Singh takes charges as managing director of K-RIDE

Bengaluru, Dec 1 (PTI) Lakshman Singh of the Indian Railways Service of Engineers (IRSE) on Monday assumed charge as the full-time managing director of K-RIDE, officials said.

With over 30 years of experience in Indian Railways and a track record of delivering major infrastructure projects, he brings strong technical expertise and decisive leadership, they said.

Outgoing Managing Director Govinda Reddy formally handed over charge and extended his best wishes to the new MD.

Addressing engineers, officers, support staff, and project heads of Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE), Singh reaffirmed his commitment to accelerating the progress of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP).

He said, "Over the past few years, I have deeply understood the pulse of this project, its significance, its transformative potential for the people of Karnataka and the challenges it has faced and overcame." "I know how important the work before us is and what it is capable of achieving. Difficult problems are not new to engineers; in fact, engineering exists because problems exist. We cannot be distracted by obstacles. We can only be guided by duty," he added. PTI AMP KH