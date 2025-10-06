Lakshmi Puja celebrated across Bengal; Mamata wishes people

Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) Lakshmi Puja was celebrated with religious fervour across West Bengal on Monday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished people of the state on the occasion and shared on X a new song for Lakshmi Puja, written and composed by her and sung by Sreeradha Bandopadhyay.

"My Lakshmi calls out to everyone every day; My Lakshmi, forgetting all fatigue, sings the song of victory in life," Banerjee wrote in an X post, quoting lines of the song.

Called 'Kojagari Lakshmi Puja', it is held on the full moon night after Durga Puja in households, community pandals and by trader bodies.

While some devotees worship the idols of Goddess Lakshmi, others pay obeisance to her photos.

In many households, 'alpana' (rangoli) was drawn on floors marking the arrival of the goddess during puja, while offerings made to the goddess included grains, flattened rice, fruits and homemade sweets.

Devotees observed fasts, a key ritual of the puja.

In Khalna village in Howrah district, nearly 100 community Lakshmi Pujas were organised by clubs within a few kilometres.

The concept of theme puja was witnessed in the festivities in the village, which was thronged by people from across the district.

Elders of the area said that community Lakshmi Puja celebrations date back to over 200 years in the gram panchayat area.

Local MLA Sukanta Pal said, "Many villagers are involved in gold and iron trade in Howrah, Kolkata and outside West Bengal. Naturally, they have great devotion to Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity." "As thousands of devotees visit the village every year, the administration remains vigilant to ensure public safety and convenience," he added. PTI SUS ACD