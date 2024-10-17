Lakshmi Puja celebrated across West Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 16 (PTI) Lakshmi Puja was celebrated in households across West Bengal on Wednesday with the usual fervour.

Besides households, Lakshmi Puja was held by traders' associations, community Durga Puja committees and different institutions.

While the idol of Goddess Lakshmi along with her 'vahana' owl is worshipped in most places, she is also worshipped in photos and paintings on earthen plates in some areas.

'Alpana' or motifs painted on the floor is an integral part of Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, a harvest festival celebrated on the full moon night of the month of Ashvin. The day is also known as Kojagiri Purnima, on which devotees stay awake till late in the night, observing fasts.

Grains, flattened rice, fruits and homemade sweets are usually offered to the goddess of wealth and prosperity during the puja. PTI SUS SOM