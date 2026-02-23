Lakshmipriya's BAFTA win a moment of immense pride for entire nation: Manipur CM

Imphal, Feb 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Monday said director Lakshmipriya Devi's film 'Boong', which won the best children and family film category at the 79th BAFTA awards, is a moment of immense pride not only for Manipur but for the entire nation.

Singh extended his heartiest congratulations to Lakshmipriya Devi on her remarkable achievement at the British Academy of Film & Television Awards (BAFTA) 2026.

"Smt Lakshmipriya Devi's victory at the 79th BAFTA 2026 exemplifies her commitment to impactful filmmaking, with 'Boong' claiming the top honour in the best children & family film category, bringing accolades to Manipur and India," the CM said in a post on Facebook.

Singh said Lakshmipriya Devi has consistently brought laurels through her outstanding work in cinema, and this latest honour further elevates the stature of Manipuri art and culture on the global stage.

"On behalf of the people of Manipur, I extend my heartfelt appreciation and best wishes for her continued success. May she keep inspiring generations and bringing greater pride and glory to our state," he added.

Quirky Manipuri coming-of-age comedy-drama ‘Boong’, produced by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, won the prestigious BAFTA Award for Best Children's & Family Film in London on Sunday.

Lakshmipriya Devi made an emotional plea for peace in her acceptance speech after receiving the coveted trophy from Paddington Bear, the lead character starring in the West End show ‘Paddington The Musical’. She was joined on stage by producers Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani and the assistant director of ‘Boong’, Rahul Sharda.

"The walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach a summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place," said Devi.

"Just want to use this opportunity to say that we pray for peace to return to Manipur, we pray that all the internally displaced children, including the child actors in the film, regain their joy, their innocence and their dream once again.

"We pray that no conflict is ever formidable enough to destroy the one superpower that all of us have as human beings, that is forgiveness. So, thank you BAFTA for giving us not only an award but this stage to express our hope," she said. PTI COR RG