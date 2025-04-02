Lakshyaraj Singh becomes Rajasthan's erstwhile royal family's titular head

Udaipur, Apr 2 (PTI) Lakshyaraj Singh, a member of Mewar's erstwhile royal family was enthroned on Wednesday in the Udaipur City Palace.

Amid conches reverberating through the ancient corridors, mingling with mantras, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, clad in pristine white, walked towards the revered Gaddi (throne) of his ancestors.

The Rai Angan, the oldest courtyard of the palace, stood as a silent witness to the grandeur unfolding before it where Kulguru Vagish Kumar Goswami led the sacred rituals. A ceremonial yagya was performed in the courtyard offering prayers to deities and the past Maharanas to the heavens above. Odisha Deputy Chief Minister and Singh's father-in-law, Kanakvardhan Singh was among the attendees.

As Lakshyaraj Singh knelt before the revered Shri Ekling Nathji, the deity of Mewar, a hush fell over the gathering as he lifted a handful of marigold petals, just as his forefathers had done before him.

In November last year, Udaipur was in the headlines following a parallel coronation that had taken place in Chittorgarh Fort. Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, Lakshyaraj's cousin and a sitting BJP MLA, was declared the 77th Maharana of Mewar, igniting a bitter dispute over the rightful heir to the dynasty's legacy.

The rift deepened when Vishvaraj Singh and his supporters were denied entry into the Udaipur City Palace, leading to violent clashes at the gates. Ever since the passing of Maharana Bhagwat Singh Mewar in 1984, his descendants have fought over succession and control of palatial properties, temples and vast historical estates.

The seat of power had been vacated by the passing of Lakshyaraj's father, Arvind Singh Mewar, on March 16, after a prolonged illness. PTI AG HIG