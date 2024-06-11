Lalan Singh takes charge of Panchayati Raj Ministry

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh assumed charge of the Panchayati Raj Ministry on Tuesday and said there will be continuity in the implementation of the vision and policies of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Singh, who is also the Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said there are no individual priorities for him and he will focus on removing any roadblocks in the implementation of the Modi government's vision.

Singh was flanked by Minister of State (MoS) for Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying S P Singh Baghel and MoS Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying George Kurian as he took charge of the ministry.

Asked about his priorities, the Union minister said, "One's priorities as an individual do not matter, governments have their own priorities. Work has been done for the last 10 years. Whatever priorities have already been decided, the programmes that are going on, there will be a continuity in it. There will be no individual priorities." "If any roadblocks appear, those roadblocks will be removed," he said.

He also dismissed claims of a 100-day agenda being taken up by the ministry and said it is for the full five-year term of the government.