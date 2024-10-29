Lalan slams Tejashwi for claiming credit for job creation in Bihar

Patna: Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’ on Tuesday dismissed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's claim that his tenure as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar was marked by creation of jobs on a massive scale.

The senior JD(U) leader also challenged Yadav to come up with statistics on employment generation during the 15 years his parents, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, ruled the state.

"Bihar is witnessing rapid economic growth because of the combined efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This has also given a boost to job creation,” Lalan told reporters.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the ‘Rozgar Mela’ during which the PM gave away appointment letters to 51,000 aspirants across the country, 217 of whom were from Bihar.

The Union minister added that "the double engine government's achievements in Bihar are more than twice of the previous regime for the same period. We believe in solid action and not empty talk".

The former Bihar minister, who is a close aide of the CM, bristled when his attention was drawn to repeated claims of Yadav that it was because of his initiative that lakhs of people got recruited in government departments.

"He (Tejashwi) was a child when his parents were ruling the state. He should try finding out how many people got jobs during that period. He will not be able to make his findings public out of embarrassment,” claimed Lalan.

The JD(U) leader also underscored that while recruitments were taking place in various departments, the Nitish Kumar government was also working to ensure rapid economic growth.

"This would fuel job creation... There must be a conducive atmosphere for startups, MSMEs and other types of enterprises,” said Lalan.