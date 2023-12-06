Lalbiaktluanga Khiangte appointed as Jharkhand chief secretary

Ranchi, Dec 6 (PTI) Lalbiaktluanga Khiangte, a 1988-batch Jharkhand IAS officer, has been appointed as the new chief secretary of the state, an official notification said on Wednesday.

Khiangte replaces Sukhdev Singh, who has been made the director general of Shri Krishna Institute of Public Administration, it said.

Khiangte, who was holding the charge of additional chief secretary, Department of Forest, Environment and Climate Change, in addition to the DG of the public administration institute, is due to retire on October 31, 2024.

Singh, who was appointed as the chief secretary on April 1, 2020, is due to retire on March 31 next year.

The notification issued by the Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Rajbhasa, however, did not elaborate on the sudden move. PTI NAM RBT