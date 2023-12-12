Lalbiakzama elected unopposed as Mizoram Assembly Speaker

Aizawl, Dec 12 (PTI) Zoram People's Movement MLA Lalbiakzama was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Mizoram Assembly on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The 58-year-old leader was elected to the state assembly for the first time from Chalfih constituency in the polls held on November 7.

Pro-tem Speaker Lalfamkima, who presided over the election to the Speaker post, said the opposition did not nominate any candidate for the same and declared that Lalbiakzama was elected unopposed.

The first session of the new assembly began on Tuesday with the Pro-tem Speaker administering the oath to members of the House.

Advertisment

Speaking on his election as the Speaker, Lalbiakzama said he would maintain impartiality in the House.

He urged the members of the House to maintain decorum to ensure that the state legislature continues to enjoy the reputation of one of the finest legislatures in the country.

Lalbiakzama also appealed to the members to refrain from attacking others on personal matters.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Opposition Leader Lalchhandama Ralte of Mizo National Front (MNF), Home Minister K Sapdanga, BJP Legislature Party Leader K Beichhua, lone Congress legislator C Ngunlianchunga congratulated him for his election as the Speaker.

Lalbiakzama, a businessman, is currently the vice chairman of the disciplinary action committee of the ruling ZPM. He had unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls in 2003 and 2013 on Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) tickets.

The first session of the new assembly began with the Pro-tem Speaker administering the oath to 39 members.

Of the 40 members of the House, 23 have been elected for the first time. Twenty of them are from ZPM, two from MNF and one from BJP.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will address the House on Wednesday. PTI CORR BDC