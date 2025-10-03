Lalduhoma asks YMA to play 'decisive role' in protecting Mizo language, music

Aizawl, Oct 3 (PTI) Lauding the Young Mizo Association (YMA), Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said it is an important institution that inclusively integrates the Mizo people and upholds their culture.

Addressing the 50th anniversary celebrations of YMA's Buanpui branch in Serchhip district, Lalduhoma said that the young generation should adhere to 'Tlawmngaina' or the Mizo code of ethics, which emphasises selfless service, respect for elders, and helping the needy and the poor.

"We should not remain idle in preserving and promoting our culture and tradition. The YMA should also play a decisive role in protecting our language, music and songs, traditional handicraft, historical sites and history," he said.

The CM said the YMA should also not neglect social life, as general decadence in social life will ruin the Mizo community, even though they may be advancing in technology and economy.

The influential YMA, originally called Young Lushai Association, was established by the Welsh missionaries in 1935.

The association is administered by a central committee, and has five sub-headquarters, 49 groups and 805 branches across Mizoram, and parts of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura. PTI CORR SOM