Lalduhoma bats for healthy competition among political parties for Mizoram's development

Aizawl, Aug 18 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) president Lalduhoma on Monday said that his party wants a healthy competition among political parties for the development of the state.

Addressing a function at the ZPM office here, Lalduhoma said that engaging in baseless accusations and blame games is not the right thing that political parties should do.

"Our expectation is to lead the state through a new system of governance. From this, we expect, other political parties will compete with us so that there is healthy competition among us, which in turn will bring development to our state. It is not right to blame each others for no concrete reasons," the CM said.

Because of many contract works without work orders in the past, the present government has to spend over Rs 100 crore as committed liabilities, which has affected funds earmarked for new projects in the ZPM government, he said.

He claimed that there was no application for allocation from the finance department nor was administrative nod and expenditure sanction for the amount.

The chief minister said that his government will no longer allow funds earmarked for new projects to be used for committed liabilities.

He said that his government is making massive efforts to reform the system. PTI CORR NN