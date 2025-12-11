Lalduhoma bats for sustainable, scientific farming methods to boost income

Aizawl, Dec 11 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday advocated for sustainable and scientific farming methods to boost farmers' income and achieve sustainable development.

Addressing a farmers' workshop at Krishi Mela in Kolasib town, Lalduhoma said that although traditional jhum cultivation is deeply embedded in Mizo culture, due to soil degradation and climate change, advanced technology is needed to ensure a stable future.

"Apart from jhum cultivation, sustainable and science-based farming methods are crucial to be implemented to boost farmers' income and for sustainable growth," he said.

Lalduhoma said massive efforts are being made in cash crops to boost income.

Efforts are on to plant over 11 lakh rubber saplings in 2,575 hectare under the CM's Rubber Mission during the current fiscal, and it will be extended to 11,000 hectare subsequently.

He said a sustained crackdown on areca nut smuggling from Myanmar has led to a significant rise in its prices this year, and areca nut growers in the Hachhek area in Mamit district have so far sold produce worth over Rs 50 crore in the current harvest period.

Aareca nut processing units are being set up in some parts of the state, and the one at Buhchangphai in Kolasib will be started soon, he said.