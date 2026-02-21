Lalduhoma condoles death of Manipur MLA Vungzagin Valte

Aizawl, Feb 21 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Vungzagin Valte, the BJP MLA from Manipur's Thanlon constituency, and described the legislator's death as a "tragic loss" for the entire Zo community across the Northeast region.

Valte, a three-time legislator and former Manipur minister, died at a private hospital in Gurugram.

He had sustained injuries in a mob attack during the early period of ethnic violence in Manipur in 2023.

"His (Valte) life was one of unwavering commitment to public service, guided by conviction, courage, and compassion for the voiceless," the chief minister said in a post on Facebook.

Lalduhoma criticised the brutal attack on Valte, noting that the legislator had fought bravely for his life while awaiting justice.

The Mizoram CM characterised Valte as a "bridge-builder" who remained a firm believer in mutual respect and peace among diverse communities despite the personal trauma he endured.

"Throughout his (Valte) distinguished political career, he worked tirelessly for the uplift of the Zo ethnic tribes in Manipur and championed the cause of the poor and the underprivileged," the CM said.

Valte's persistent efforts led to the recognition of Zomi Nam Ni (Zomi National Day) as a restricted holiday in Manipur - an important affirmation of identity and cultural dignity for the Zo people.

On behalf of the people of Mizoram, Lalduhoma conveyed his deepest sympathies to Valte's family, the people of Thanlon and to the Zo tribes in Manipur at large.

"We share in your sorrow during this difficult time and pray that the Almighty grants eternal peace to his departed soul and strength and comfort to all who mourn his loss. May his legacy continue to inspire us toward justice, unity, and enduring peace," Lalduhoma said. PTI CORR BDC