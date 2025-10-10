Lalduhoma expresses concern over decline in Mizo youths clearing exams for govt jobs

Aizawl, Oct 10 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday expressed concern over the decline in educated Mizo youths clearing exams for jobs and urged the students to strive for excellence.

Lalduhoma said the Mizo students have "increasingly failed" to crack exams and get jobs even under the state government.

He urged the students to work hard and strive for excellence.

The chief minister expressed regret that only a few number of Mizo youths have applied for mass recruitment rally conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) recently.

"It is a serious concern that the Mizos students fail to clear exams and get jobs even under the state government. This shows and teaches us that we should work harder and put more effort," Lalduhoma said while addressing the general conference of Mizo Students' Union (MSU) in Hnahthial town on Friday.

He urged the students to look for entrepreneurship besides government jobs.

Lalduhoma encouraged the students to enrol more and more in Central-government-run schools like Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), among others.

He said that a budgetary provision will be made in the next fiscal to facilitate educational study tour for students.

Lalduhoma also announced that the state government will now float advertisements for any direct recruitment under the state government.

Any candidate selected through such recruitments will also have a chance to be regularised, he said.

He further said that 2,087 job vacancies have so far been granted to be filled in the present Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government through direct recruitment. PTI CORR RG