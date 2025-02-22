Lalduhoma inaugurates bailey bridge over Tuivai river connecting Mizoram with Manipur

Aizawl, Feb 22 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday opened a new bailey bridge over Tuivai river to connect the state with neighbouring Manipur.

The 250-metre-long bailey bridge on the NH-2 (formerly 54) will link Mizoram's Aizawl district with Manipur's Pherzawl district.

"Twenty-eight years after the last bridge collapsed, the people's government today opened the new bridge to Mizoram with Manipur," the chief minister said.

Lalduhoma said the Selling (Mizoram)-Tipaimuk (Manipur) road where the bridge was located was previously under the Border Road Organisation (BRO) and was an important road linking Manipur until the bailey bridge was swept away by flood in 1997 for the second time.

Before this, the bridge constructed by the BRO was swept away by flood in 1990.

The CM said that efforts to construct a new bailey bridge by the state PWD again in 1999 could not prosper following the declaration of the Selling-Tipaimuk road as National Highway by the Centre.

He said that the Centre is now taking measures to construct a permanent bridge over the river.

Lalduhoma said the ZPM government soon after assuming charge in December 2023 gave top priority to the bridge and sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the project.

The bridge is named 'Unity Bridge' because it was constructed to ameliorate the connectivity crisis faced by the 'Zofate' (Mizo people) affected by the ethnic conflict in Manipur as well as to foster brotherhood ties between Mizo communities of the two states, he said.

According to officials, the construction of the newly inaugurated bailey bridge began in May last year.

Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, PWD minister Vanlalhlana and chief minister's political adviser Lalmuanpuia Punte attended the function.

Mizoram shares a 95-km-long border with Manipur.

The two states have two border crossing points connected by highways - one is Sinzawl or Guite road linking Mizoram's Saitual district with Manipur's Churachandpur district and the other is Selling-Tipaimuk road. PTI CORR RG