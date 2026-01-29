Lalduhoma inaugurates NCC Mizoram headquarters

Aizawl, Jan 29 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday formally unveiled the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Mizoram group headquarters, an official statement said.

The event was attended by Mizoram Sports and Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar.

Interacting with NCC (NER) Additional Director General Major General Anurag Vij and NCC group headquarters commander Brig GS Arora after the inauguration, Lalduhoma spoke about the initiatives taken by the state government for the establishment of the NCC headquarters in Aizawl citing the government wanted it because it strongly felt the necessity to give proper guidance to youth to lead a disciplined life, the statement said.

The chief minister said that the government wanted the youth to enthusiastically join the NCC and use it effectively as a source of building their character and leadership.

"We also strongly feel the need to protect our youth from the growing drug menace. We also want our youth to widely expose their skills and talents through NCC," Lalduhoma said.

Vij informed the chief minister that they are planning to give wider opportunities to the youth of the Northeastern states to have exposure tours to ensure that they have more chances to interact and come into contact with their fellow citizens in other parts of the country.

Although youth from the NE region are well-disciplined and talented, they remain timid when they travel to other parts of the country and come in contact with their fellow Indians, he said.

The NCC has been consistently guiding and moulding the youth to ensure that they are protected from immoral behaviour and becoming drug users, and that they become responsible persons in society, he added.

Lalduhoma and NCC officers also discussed a site for the NCC headquarters, during which the NCC officers informed the chief minister that the organisation can construct the headquarters on its own if the government provides land, the statement said.

According to officials, there are 4 units of NCC with about 8,000 cadets in Mizoram. PTI COR RG