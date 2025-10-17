Lalduhoma lays foundation stone for working women's hostel in Aizawl

Aizawl, Oct 17 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma laid the foundation stone for a working women’s hostel at Khatla, a neighbourhood in Aizawl, on Friday.

The Khatla working women's hostel is one of seven new facilities slated for construction across Mizoram under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI 2024–25).

The other six hostels will be built at Ramhlun Sports Complex and ITI Veng in Aizawl, Zoram Medical College at Falkawn near Aizawl, Lunglei, Champhai, and Thenzawl in Serchhip district, according to officials.

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 127 crore for the projects.

Lalduhoma said a new, larger hostel was necessary as the existing facility at Khatla was inadequate to meet demand.

The new structure will provide accommodation to more working women, he added.

The original Khatla hostel, established in 1975 by Mizo Hmeichhe Tangrual with funding from the Union Social Welfare Board, initially accommodated 30 residents, officials said.

Its capacity was later expanded to 60 with subsequent assistance from the Centre, but the old structure has now been demolished to make way for the new seven-storey building, they said.

The new facility will accommodate 140 residents and will feature en-suite toilets and modern amenities, they said.

At present, Mizoram has eight operational working women's hostels and the number will rise to 15 after completion of the new projects, officials said.