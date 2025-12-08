Lalduhoma-led ZPM govt turns 2, over Rs 318 worth drugs seized

Aizawl, Dec 8 (PTI) Various narcotic drugs worth over Rs 318 crore and smuggled Burmese areca nuts worth Rs 35 crore have been seized in Mizoram in the past two years signifying the state's relentless efforts to curb smuggling activities across the border, a minister said on Monday.

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who assumed power on December 8, 2023, completed two years in office on Monday.

Highlighting the government's achievement in two years, Information and Public Relations Minister B Lalchhanzova told reporters than 54 firearms and 28,005 rounds of live ammunition were seized during the same period.

He said that various drugs, including heroin and methamphetamine, worth Rs 318.29 crore in the local market and smuggled areca nuts worth Rs 35.03 were also seized by various law enforcement agencies in the past two years.

He said that the state government also procured 338,35.82 quintals of fresh ginger and provided Rs 137.72 crore to farmers as support price under the state's flagship programme 'Bana Kaih' or handholding scheme.

The government also purchased 48602.29 quintals of dried broomsticks worth nearly Rs 2 crore and 1,473 quintals of paddy (unhusked rice) worth Rs 44.18 lakh from the farmers, he said.

Lalchhanzova, who is also the ZPM media cell chairman, said 702 beneficiaries were selected in the first phase to be granted loan under the handholding scheme and 2,258 others were selected for financial assistance under the CM Special Packages of the flagship scheme.

A total of 36,789 beneficiaries were given housing assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojan - Urban (PMAY-U) scheme in the past two years, he said.

The minister said that steps are being taken to establish a peace city in Thenzawl in Serchhip district.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the project, he said.

Lalchhanzova said that 54,261 beneficiaries have availed cashless treatment under the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme and the government released medical reimbursement amounting to over Rs 84 crore.

He said that the state's tourist footfall has steady increased due to policy and system change and infrastructural development.

Over 5.2 lakh tourist visited the state during 2024-25 fiscal, which is 138.5 per cent increment over the previous fiscal, the minister said.

Lalchhanzova added that Mizoram has also been declared fully literate state this year, which is a milestone in the history of the state. PTI CORR NN